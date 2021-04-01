Truist Securities Raises Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $42.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.21.

PLAY stock traded down $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $45.31. 3,738,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,283. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,724 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $25,967,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $11,580,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $21,951,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $16,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

