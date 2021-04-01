Truist Securities Trims BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Target Price to $127.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $150.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 242.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.03. 41,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,339. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $909.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $725,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,380.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,352,100 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.