TrustSwap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.83 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. TrustSwap has a market cap of $354.13 million and $6.83 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap token can currently be bought for $4.34 or 0.00007351 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00063385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $192.19 or 0.00325569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00088350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.45 or 0.00724089 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00047753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00030913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,613,066 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

