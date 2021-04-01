Trybe Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Trybe Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,018 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,000. Splunk makes up 7.1% of Trybe Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.11.

SPLK stock traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.64. 36,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,193. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.05.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

