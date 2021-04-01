Trybe Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 46,384 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trybe Capital Management LP bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,322,000. salesforce.com comprises 7.6% of Trybe Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,030 shares of company stock valued at $15,305,352 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded up $6.56 on Thursday, reaching $218.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,832. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $201.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.