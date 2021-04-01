Trybe Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 245,218 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Trybe Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 245,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,000. Barrick Gold makes up 4.1% of Trybe Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,224,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821,463 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,920,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $155,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $42,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $247,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,846 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,187,973. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

