Trybe Capital Management LP Invests $11.62 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trybe Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,624,000. NVIDIA comprises 8.6% of Trybe Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,815,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,321 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,472,000 after buying an additional 216,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $13.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $547.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,396,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $339.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $238.39 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $540.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

