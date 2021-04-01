Trybe Capital Management LP Invests $12.96 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trybe Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,963,000. Alphabet makes up about 9.5% of Trybe Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,092.23.

Alphabet stock traded up $42.21 on Thursday, hitting $2,104.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,460. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,058.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,789.85. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,075.08 and a one year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.