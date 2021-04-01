Trybe Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trybe Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,476,000. PayPal makes up about 7.7% of Trybe Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $7.50 on Thursday, reaching $250.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,725,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $293.19 billion, a PE ratio of 91.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.77. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

