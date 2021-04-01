Trybe Capital Management LP Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Trybe Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,771,000. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 8.7% of Trybe Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 85.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in ServiceNow by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $8.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $508.91. 18,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,050. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.67 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $521.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 144.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $589.68.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

