TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.95

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 106415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.