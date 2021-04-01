Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 10,540 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.10% of Ultra Clean worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,481,000 after buying an additional 830,322 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,983,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 306,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $59.42.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $369.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $226,064.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,503.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $780,534. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

