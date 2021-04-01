Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 144,248 GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 144,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.10% of GoPro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 40,158 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPRO opened at $11.64 on Thursday. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.39 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $357.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 235,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $2,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,453 shares of company stock worth $4,101,947 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

