Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 82,036 Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Laureate Education by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Laureate Education by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Laureate Education by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

