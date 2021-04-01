Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 9,172 Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPTX. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

Shares of TPTX opened at $94.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.11. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total value of $3,559,360.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,457,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,770 shares of company stock worth $19,270,988 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

