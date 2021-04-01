Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,677,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,030,369.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $4,485,147.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,506,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

BSY opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

BSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

There is no company description available for Bentley Systems Inc

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.