Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,650 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.11% of Epizyme worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth $7,943,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,208,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,165,000 after purchasing an additional 140,100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 139,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,983.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $69,247.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,149 shares of company stock worth $249,006 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $886.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Epizyme in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

