Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,435 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,173,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 228,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,679,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,716,000 after purchasing an additional 155,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,554,000 after purchasing an additional 111,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 2.62. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

