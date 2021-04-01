Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 21,337 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RDN opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

