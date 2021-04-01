Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 9,248 Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 4,104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBC opened at $142.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

RBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.57.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

