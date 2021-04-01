Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90,974 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Nordstrom by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,691. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.