Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,204 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $19.67 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

HBI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

