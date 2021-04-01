Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,740 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Vertiv by 6,568.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,407,000 after buying an additional 6,563,561 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,807,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Vertiv by 1,595.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,035,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,915,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7,489.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,709,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

