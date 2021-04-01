Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IT. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after buying an additional 354,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,295,000 after buying an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 142.4% in the third quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 184,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 108,625 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 122.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after buying an additional 97,097 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

NYSE IT opened at $182.55 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.81 and a 1 year high of $191.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.85.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

