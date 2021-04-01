Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 67,958 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.12% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 191.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 556,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 365,607 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,212,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after buying an additional 236,225 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.