Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 267.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,681 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 153,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 129,757 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 211,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $1,709,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARI opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

