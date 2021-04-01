Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.14 Million in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after buying an additional 60,868 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $337.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.52 million. Triton International had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.89%.

TRTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other Triton International news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 24,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,244,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

