Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.19 Million in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,714,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,338,000.

In other news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $28,821.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $87,442.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,578.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,732 shares of company stock worth $3,007,097 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

