Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.21 Million in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $110.12 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $119.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.88 and a 200-day moving average of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

