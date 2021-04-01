Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.22 Million in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 190,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of Two Harbors Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWO. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

TWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $52,355.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $35,861.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,118.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.