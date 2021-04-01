Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.27 Million in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,968,000 after buying an additional 3,529,708 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 296.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,775,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,549,000 after buying an additional 331,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $64.06 on Thursday. Yandex has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day moving average is $65.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.41, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.