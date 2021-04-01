Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,734 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HP shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

