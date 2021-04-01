Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,481. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AFG opened at $114.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $120.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.87. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

