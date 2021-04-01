Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,922,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,463,000. EMJ Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,150,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,094,000.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of UPST opened at $128.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.24. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $165.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. Barclays upped their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upgraded Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.