Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,922,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,463,000. EMJ Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,150,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,094,000.
Shares of UPST opened at $128.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.24. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $165.66.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. Barclays upped their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upgraded Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.29.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.