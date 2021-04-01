Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 13,985 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -118.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $128,485,112.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VG. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

