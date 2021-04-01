Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 27,172 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 135.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,172 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,823,000 after purchasing an additional 155,339 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 501,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 182,439 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $9,699,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,432,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $9,054,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,797,925.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 106,057 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $3,022,624.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,078 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

