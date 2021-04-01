Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,771 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SEA by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,407,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,575 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in SEA by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,905,002 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,191,000 after buying an additional 1,085,456 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in SEA by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,614,765,000 after buying an additional 1,016,198 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,226,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,836,535,000 after buying an additional 867,265 shares during the period. Finally, Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $168,247,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $223.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.97. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of -75.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

