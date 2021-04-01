Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 12,720 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,693,000 after acquiring an additional 655,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,054,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,525,000 after acquiring an additional 299,778 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after purchasing an additional 303,022 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,276,000 after purchasing an additional 110,659 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $98.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $111.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

