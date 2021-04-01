Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 79,278 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.20% of Brookfield Property REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BPYU opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

