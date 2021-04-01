Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 538.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 596,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after acquiring an additional 484,007 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3,198.7% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 154,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 149,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $11,127,000. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DQ stock opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 0.90. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.45.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

