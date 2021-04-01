Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stock Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVET. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,872,000 after buying an additional 8,246,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 7,469.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,678,000 after buying an additional 2,515,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,572,000 after buying an additional 1,384,744 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,958,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,461.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 6,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $203,353.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,844 shares of company stock worth $1,529,453 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVET shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

