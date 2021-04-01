Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,844,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,493,455.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,805 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $330.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $118.44 and a 52-week high of $345.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $326.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.56.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

