Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,314 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,152,000 after buying an additional 381,935 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Adient by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,470,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,209,000 after buying an additional 158,229 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adient by 322.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after buying an additional 3,287,239 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Adient by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,194,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,287,000 after purchasing an additional 78,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $48.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

