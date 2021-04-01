Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PH opened at $315.43 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $113.80 and a 1 year high of $321.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.00.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.