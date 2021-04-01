Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.09% of Lindsay worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1,836.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 247,420 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3,843.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 199,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,012,000 after buying an additional 89,203 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth $7,584,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after buying an additional 74,752 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lindsay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNN opened at $166.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.47. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $81.13 and a one year high of $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.