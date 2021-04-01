Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 18,417 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,417 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APPF shares. Stephens started coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $145.50.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $141.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.94. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $5,262,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,350 shares of company stock valued at $10,150,552 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

