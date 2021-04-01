Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $1.13 Million Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.18% of Cambium Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 128,070 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,013,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

In related news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,861,666.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,069.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605 over the last ninety days. 78.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 173.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.11 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. Analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.