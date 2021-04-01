Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $1.33 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,164 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,030,000 after purchasing an additional 422,390 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 3,768.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,142,277 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,224,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,145,000 after buying an additional 37,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,327,000 after buying an additional 100,591 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $73.99 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.