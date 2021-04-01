Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Up 47.9% in March

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,200 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the February 28th total of 664,600 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 452,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.94.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

