Tutti Frutti (TFF) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $471,541.00

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded down 45.9% against the US dollar. Tutti Frutti has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $471,541.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tutti Frutti alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00050978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.05 or 0.00643695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00068045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00026182 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Coin Profile

Tutti Frutti (TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,797,450 coins and its circulating supply is 78,850,000 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Buying and Selling Tutti Frutti

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tutti Frutti should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tutti Frutti using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tutti Frutti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tutti Frutti and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.